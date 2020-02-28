Recommendations for Lincoln Airport range from breath mints to building an attached hotel

A citizen advisory task force whose aim was to come up with ways to improve passenger experiences at the Lincoln Airport has completed its work, but it may continue on as a regular group.

Parsons PR, which was awarded a $24,000 contract in 2018 to coordinate the task force, presented the group's findings to the Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday.

Dan Parsons, who owns the firm, said he was "overwhelmed" by the level of community interest in the task force. Nearly 60 people applied to be part of the 10-person group.

The members chosen were a mix of business people, university employees and retirees, but nearly all of them are frequent flyers.

They met five times last year and came up with dozens of recommendations, ranging from small suggestions such as offering breath mints or towels to people disembarking from planes, to much larger ones, such as adding electric vehicle-charging stations and building a hotel attached to the airport.

Airport Executive Director David Haring said interest in participating in the group was "much better than I anticipated."