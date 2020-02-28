Recommendations for Lincoln Airport range from breath mints to building an attached hotel

A citizen advisory task force whose aim was to come up with ways to improve passenger experiences at the Lincoln Airport has completed its work, but it may continue on as a regular group.
Parsons PR, which was awarded a $24,000 contract in 2018 to coordinate the task force, presented the group's findings to the Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday.
Dan Parsons, who owns the firm, said he was "overwhelmed" by the level of community interest in the task force. Nearly 60 people applied to be part of the 10-person group.
The members chosen were a mix of business people, university employees and retirees, but nearly all of them are frequent flyers.
They met five times last year and came up with dozens of recommendations, ranging from small suggestions such as offering breath mints or towels to people disembarking from planes, to much larger ones, such as adding electric vehicle-charging stations and building a hotel attached to the airport.
You have free articles remaining.
Airport Executive Director David Haring said interest in participating in the group was "much better than I anticipated."
Haring said the airport was already able to implement some of the group's suggestions, such as tweaking signage, and will look at incorporating other ideas into a planned $20 million renovation and expansion of its passenger terminal.
The airport, which already has made a number of upgrades in the past year, is seeking to continue to enhance amenities as its passenger numbers grow.
Several of the members who spoke at Thursday's meeting said they would like to see the task force's work continue, and Haring said there's a good chance it will morph into an advisory group that meets a couple of times a year.
"I'm excited to see the group continue," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.