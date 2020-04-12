Real estate market adjusts to new normal of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lincoln real estate market has been humming along for years, setting records for sales volume and sale prices several years running.

That trend appeared to be continuing in the first couple months of the year, until the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head.

Like many other businesses that rely on face-to-face interactions, with tasks that can't be done from home, the local real estate market is feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

"It hasn't ground to a halt, but it sure has slowed to a crawl," said Rich Rodenburg, partner and associate broker with Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate.

According to figures from the Realtors Association of Lincoln, home sales appear to have slowed down over the past couple of weeks.

From March 23-April 8, only 165 homes were put up for sale, compared with 366 new listings in February, the last month for which full stats are available.

During that same period, 201 sales contracts were signed, compared with 330 in February, and 191 sales closed, compared with 257 in February.

One further illustration of the slowdown is a decline in open houses.