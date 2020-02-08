33rd and Pioneers shop owners reflect on decades in business

The Hair Lounge has been coloring and blow drying the heads of Lincoln for the past 40 years.
Generations of families have gone to the business at 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard, which prides itself on being an institution in the Lincoln community.
“Our salon is now serving the children of the children we were doing 20 years ago,” owner Kendra Trumbley said. “Parents bring in their kids for the first haircut because that’s where they had theirs done.”
The Hair Lounge -- which offers hair and lash extensions, waxes and multiple styling options -- has undergone several name changes and one ownership change: to Trumbley.
In the 1990s, when Trumbley had just graduated from beauty school, she started working under the original owner, Randy Miller. In April of 1992, she was promoted to a management position and, five years later, became Miller’s business partner.
Now, on any given weekday, you can find Trumbley snipping hair at either the 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard location or the Jamie Lane location.
“We were one of the original tenants,” Trumbley said. “We’ve been a staple at the corner since the beginning.”
In that time, the business has been witness to exactly the kinds of things one could expect at the busy intersection: myriad car crashes, the rise and fall of the Dairy Queen (they sorely miss this one) and people regularly cutting through their parking lot to beat the red light.
But being at a busy intersection also means plenty of customers, and Trumbley said The Hair Lounge has a good relationship with other nearby businesses.
“Not only do we have a great rapport with the other businesses in our plaza, but we hold luncheons and meetings at the neighboring restaurants,” she said.
Just down 33rd Street, a younger shop has also found a home in the area: Tried and True Custom Tattoo and Piercing.
Tanner McCoy, a tattoo artist based in Lincoln, opened up the tattoo parlor three years ago.
But navigating his way to the intersection of 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard wasn’t without roadblocks. McCoy cited the difficulties of being a tattoo artist and finding a landlord who would lease a space to his business.
“We finally got in touch with this old guy with a fair price, and that was that,” McCoy said.
It wasn’t tough to attract business at the start; customers followed where McCoy went.
“I worked at other places, so we had a following when we settled down.”
Just like Trumbley, McCoy says he is able to interact with the other owners around the intersection, specifically the video store next door, Shramek's Video Productions.
“I’ll go over and have coffee with them in the mornings,” he said.
Trumbley has some theories as to why her business has been good at the intersection for so long. Among them: remarkable staff, great building owners and good mentorship.
“Overall, we wouldn’t be successful if it weren’t for the coaching I received, and having someone pay it forward to me,” she said. “Now, it’s my turn to pay it forward.”
