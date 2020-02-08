33rd and Pioneers shop owners reflect on decades in business

The Hair Lounge has been coloring and blow drying the heads of Lincoln for the past 40 years.

Generations of families have gone to the business at 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard, which prides itself on being an institution in the Lincoln community.

“Our salon is now serving the children of the children we were doing 20 years ago,” owner Kendra Trumbley said. “Parents bring in their kids for the first haircut because that’s where they had theirs done.”

The Hair Lounge -- which offers hair and lash extensions, waxes and multiple styling options -- has undergone several name changes and one ownership change: to Trumbley.

In the 1990s, when Trumbley had just graduated from beauty school, she started working under the original owner, Randy Miller. In April of 1992, she was promoted to a management position and, five years later, became Miller’s business partner.

Now, on any given weekday, you can find Trumbley snipping hair at either the 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard location or the Jamie Lane location.

“We were one of the original tenants,” Trumbley said. “We’ve been a staple at the corner since the beginning.”