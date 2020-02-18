Rabble Mill nonprofit offers alternative to recruiting talent – cultivating your own

Rabble Mill’s history started Jan. 1, 2018 with the merger of two nonprofits—Hear Nebraska in Omaha, co-founded by Andrew Norman and his wife Angie, and The Bay in Lincoln, founded by Mike Smith.
The guys grew up together in Imperial, Nebraska, and have been friends for 20 years. Together, they now lead Rabble Mill (rabblemill.org), focused on providing economically and culturally disadvantaged youth in Nebraska with skills, relationships and opportunities to grow and reinvest in their communities.
The original nonprofits formed in 2010 and operated separately, but had collaborated on programming prior to merging for common interest, programmatic and funding reasons.
“Misfits” are at the heart of both organizations, said Norman, co-executive director, so the name Rabble Mill comes from a loose interpretation of the word “rabble” plus “mill,” where something is produced.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s skateboarders at The Bay, who are absolutely counter-culture misfits,” Norman said. “And at Hear Nebraska, we serve musicians and those in creative industries who are also often misfits and kind of subcultural groups. We want to take these otherwise misfits—the rabble—and help them actualize and find what they love to do and turn it into a career—the mill portion … and keep their talent in Nebraska.”
Norman and Smith see Nebraska experiencing challenges attracting and retaining the talent it needs to compete and thrive in global markets. The answer is not necessarily recruitment, but cultivating youth that are already here and currently being overlooked, or just missed, into being that talent.
“At Rabble Mill, we focus on a group of young people who are more likely to stay in state, but less likely to have the opportunity to develop the skills that will allow them to take the jobs Nebraska businesses need to fill,” Norman explained. “We absolutely think we can teach kids digital media and content creation skills through their love of skateboarding and music. Those are skills that will always make them marketable and hirable.”
The nonprofit Skate for Change is also under the Rabble Mill umbrella. Shaped by skateboarders giving back to the homeless in their communities, SFC now has chapters that extend well beyond Nebraska.
Rabble Mill’s annual budget is roughly $1 million with “phenomenal foundational support” from Woods Charitable Fund, Cooper Foundation, Peter Kiewit Foundation and others. Funding also comes from the Juvenile Justice Prevention Fund. Locally, Nelnet and Allo are very supportive, as is the Lincoln community in general.
Since joining resources, programming has become even better with more to come, including the possibility of a focused high school, according to Norman.