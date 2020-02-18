Rabble Mill nonprofit offers alternative to recruiting talent – cultivating your own

Rabble Mill’s history started Jan. 1, 2018 with the merger of two nonprofits—Hear Nebraska in Omaha, co-founded by Andrew Norman and his wife Angie, and The Bay in Lincoln, founded by Mike Smith.

The guys grew up together in Imperial, Nebraska, and have been friends for 20 years. Together, they now lead Rabble Mill (rabblemill.org), focused on providing economically and culturally disadvantaged youth in Nebraska with skills, relationships and opportunities to grow and reinvest in their communities.

The original nonprofits formed in 2010 and operated separately, but had collaborated on programming prior to merging for common interest, programmatic and funding reasons.

“Misfits” are at the heart of both organizations, said Norman, co-executive director, so the name Rabble Mill comes from a loose interpretation of the word “rabble” plus “mill,” where something is produced.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s skateboarders at The Bay, who are absolutely counter-culture misfits,” Norman said. “And at Hear Nebraska, we serve musicians and those in creative industries who are also often misfits and kind of subcultural groups. We want to take these otherwise misfits—the rabble—and help them actualize and find what they love to do and turn it into a career—the mill portion … and keep their talent in Nebraska.”