Proposed Lincoln short-term rental rules appear to have good support

Its first draft, unveiled in January 2020, contained the residency requirement, which was similar to laws in other cities such as Madison, Wisconsin; Boulder, Colorado; and Oklahoma City.

The final draft of the rules, which would apply both in the city limits and in the 3-mile zone around the city, instead requires any properties being used as short-term rentals to be spaced at least 600 feet apart in residential zoning districts, something that also is common in many other cities.

Any existing operators that are within 600 feet of each other will be grandfathered in, as long as they get licensed by the city within a four-week grace period that will be offered once the regulations take effect, something that's scheduled to happen Aug. 1.

The license from the Building and Safety Department will have to be renewed annually, but it does not require an inspection. Owners would have to attest that they meet building codes and safety requirements, such as having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, Jones said.