Proposed Lincoln golf course redevelopment stalls at Planning Commission

A proposal to develop the remaining vacant portion of the former Knolls golf course will have to wait a few more weeks to see if it moves forward.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday deadlocked 3-3 on a zoning change to facilitate the development of 36 luxury villas along with 75,000 square feet of commercial space on about 20 acres of former golf course land south of Old Cheney Road between roughly 22nd and 24th streets.

Several neighboring property owners testified in opposition to the plan, raising complaints ranging from increased traffic to buildings that would go up too close to them.

The biggest complaint among neighbors seemed to be the proposed change of about three acres of land along Old Cheney from residential to commercial zoning.

The site already has a small area of about two acres of commercial zoning where the former Knolls restaurant used to be, but the developers are proposing to rezone some of that land to residential while adding more commercial zoning along the arterial street.

They are proposing uses that include a medical office building, a bank branch and a sit-down restaurant.

The main point of contention is that the commercial zoning proposed, B-2, is less restrictive than the current zoning, B-1.

However, the developers have proposed limiting what could be developed and prohibiting certain uses that are normally allowed in B-2, such as hotels, gas stations and drive-thru restaurants.

Those concessions failed to convince neighbors, who don't want expanded commercial uses.

"We don't see any need for more commercial in the area," said Tom Smith, who has lived in his house for nearly 50 years.

Smith said he would be fine with any use that's allowed in B-1 zoning going on the site, including a gas station.

He said he's also fine with residential development but would like to see larger lots than what developers are proposing.

The minimum lot size for the existing R-1 zoning is 9,000 square feet, and all of the proposed villas have lots larger than that. But Smith said surrounding homes sit on lots that are at least half an acre, and many homes bordering the land being developed would wind up having three different lots bordering them.

"We don't need a zone change, we need a better plan," he said.

Andrew Willis, the attorney representing land owner George Boosalis, said he believes what's being proposed is a good plan.

The current residential zoning would allow up to 51 residential lots to be built with no approval needed other than filing a plat with the city. The proposal of 36 lots is about 30% less than that number.

Willis said the developers have offered to make concessions to the neighbors, such as limiting the height of any commercial buildings to 40 feet, instead of the 55 feet allowed in B-2 zoning, but they have not gotten any response.

Several neighbors said they feel the current development is being rushed through and the process is much less transparent than the development of the west half of the course, a retirement community with more than 130 independent-living, assisted-living and memory-care units that opened in 2018.

The golf club closed in November 2015 after more than 50 years in business. Dial Realty bought the western 14 acres of the course and built the retirement development. It revised its plan several times to try to gain neighborhood support.

Cristy Joy, one of the commissioners who voted against the latest project, said she felt there needs to be more discussion between the developers and the neighbors involving "thinking inside the box and outside the box" to come up with compromises.

Several of the commissioners, even ones who voted against the project, said they liked the villas concept.

Commissioner Tracy Corr, who voted in favor of the zoning change, said she felt as if neighbors were getting "a wonderful project" that's better than many other options that could be built.

Commission Chairwoman Tracy Edgerton, who voted against the zoning change, said that while a villa development might not match what's already built in the neighborhood, "that doesn't mean it can't complement it."

The Planning Commission would normally meet again in two weeks, but because of the holidays, the next meeting is not until Jan. 11.

The board has nine members, and a majority of that nine must vote in favor or against a project before it can move past Planning Commission consideration.

