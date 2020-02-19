Proposed east Lincoln housing developments include apartments, rowhouses

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan encourages a variety of housing types as well as density in housing development in Lincoln.

However, housing density and diversity are not always welcome when they differ in character from the developments next to which they are proposed.

That's the case with two housing developments -- one in northeast Lincoln and one in southeast Lincoln -- that received endorsements Wednesday from the city-county Planning Commission.

Commission members unanimously recommended approval of a small 77-unit apartment development at 95th and Adams streets as well as a mixed housing development on property once targeted for a school at 93rd Street and Old Cheney Road.

In the case of the apartment development, which would include seven two-story buildings on 11 acres, the developers made several concessions that seemed to placate concerned neighbors, including putting up a 6-foot-high fence, adding 20 feet of setback and installing speed "humps" on a street that runs through the existing Prairie Village North neighborhood to the west.

However, two neighbors still raised concerns about the project.

The most vocal was Brian Luther, whose house borders the proposed apartment project.