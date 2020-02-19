Proposed east Lincoln housing developments include apartments, rowhouses

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan encourages a variety of housing types as well as density in housing development in Lincoln.
However, housing density and diversity are not always welcome when they differ in character from the developments next to which they are proposed.
That's the case with two housing developments -- one in northeast Lincoln and one in southeast Lincoln -- that received endorsements Wednesday from the city-county Planning Commission.
Commission members unanimously recommended approval of a small 77-unit apartment development at 95th and Adams streets as well as a mixed housing development on property once targeted for a school at 93rd Street and Old Cheney Road.
In the case of the apartment development, which would include seven two-story buildings on 11 acres, the developers made several concessions that seemed to placate concerned neighbors, including putting up a 6-foot-high fence, adding 20 feet of setback and installing speed "humps" on a street that runs through the existing Prairie Village North neighborhood to the west.
However, two neighbors still raised concerns about the project.
The most vocal was Brian Luther, whose house borders the proposed apartment project.
Luther said he and his wife built their home there less than a year ago, and no one gave him any inkling that there were plans for an apartment complex next door.
"I don't want to look at apartments. I'm upset about that," he said, decrying what he called a "lack of candor" by the developer.
Planning commissioners, however, complimented the developer on the changes that were made in consultation with the neighborhood.
"I think the developer has been very responsive to the neighbors," Commissioner Dick Campbell said.
Across town at 93rd and Old Cheney, developers want to buy a nearly 28-acre site where Lincoln Public Schools had planned to build a middle school and build 133 residential units ranging from single-family homes to five-plex rowhouses.
Attorney Kent Seacrest said the plan involves smaller homes that would be in a middle-income price range of around $250,000-$300,000.
He stressed that they would not be "tiny" houses nor would they be targeted at low-income buyers.
The board of the Vintage Heights Home Owners Association voted to support the plan, with board member Jayson Becker saying the group believed the development would enhance the neighborhood, which mostly has larger single-family homes.
Several individual homeowners disagreed, however.
"I don't feel like this complements Vintage Heights at all," said Jeremy Kraemer, who lives nearby.
One of his biggest concerns, he said, is the amount of traffic the development will create, all of which will be funneled onto 93rd Street.
Brad Marshall, an engineer from Olsson, said estimates show the proposed housing development would produce less traffic on a daily basis than a school would have.
Commissioner Tom Beckius said that while the development makes a lot of sense and he supports it, "I do understand and can sympathize that this can be a shock."
In other business Wednesday, the commission voted to recommend approval of an annexation of about 72 acres of land near Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets where LPS plans to build one of two new high schools.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.