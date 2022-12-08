Proposed development would bring homes, commercial uses to east Lincoln

A proposed development would bring more homes and some commercial uses to an area near 112th and O streets.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a development called East Dominion Estates that would be built on nearly 80 acres on the northwest corner of the intersection of 112th and O streets.

Commissioners recommended approval of annexation and a change of zone on a portion of the site as well as a preliminary plat. They also recommended changing the city's Comprehensive Plan to include commercial development as an approved use on the site.

Developer Tom White said he is only doing a preliminary plat right now for about 45 acres of the site that will be single-family housing with up to 150 homes. A first phase of the project is planned on the northernmost 15 acres near the lake that is part of the neighboring Waterford Estates.

"As far as timing on the residential, we hope to start grading part of this in the spring of 2023, but a lot will depend on what is happening in the market as to whether we do a small first phase of 20-25 lots or a normal phase of around 50 lots," White said in an email.

He said his company will start marketing the lots in the summer and construction on homes could start as early as next fall.

The commercial portion of the development is more speculative, White said.

The site has two high-pressure natural gas pipelines running through it along both O Street and 112th Street, and city regulations prohibit any residential structures within 200 feet of those pipelines for safety reasons, which means about 30 acres of the site can't be developed with houses or apartments.

White said he doesn't have any specific plans for commercial development at this point, nor does he have a firm timeline for when it might develop.

"Whether that is one year from now or 10 years, I can’t tell you, as the market will determine what we do and when we do it for the other 30 acres," he said.

The proposal will now go to the City Council for final approval.