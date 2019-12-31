Preliminary ACA signups rise more than 3% in Nebraska

Thanks to a late surge, the number of people who signed up for individual health insurance in Nebraska through the federal marketplace exchange rose more than 3% compared with last year.

As of Dec. 20, nearly 91,000 applications had been made in the state, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. That's up from a little less than 88,000 applications at the end of open enrollment last year.

As of Dec. 11, only about 44,000 people had signed up, meaning more than half of the Nebraska applications came in in the final few days.

The numbers may have been helped by CMS's decision to extend the signup period by a couple of days because of technical glitches on Dec. 15, which was supposed to be the final day of open enrollment.

Because of that, open enrollment was extended until 3 a.m. Eastern time on Dec. 18.

Another factor that may have boosted enrollment was a choice of providers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to Medica, which had been the only company offering Affordable Care Act-compliant health insurance in the state for the past two years, Nebraskans also could choose options from Bright Health, a startup health insurer that, like Medica, is based in Minnesota.