Preliminary ACA signups rise more than 3% in Nebraska
Thanks to a late surge, the number of people who signed up for individual health insurance in Nebraska through the federal marketplace exchange rose more than 3% compared with last year.

As of Dec. 20, nearly 91,000 applications had been made in the state, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. That's up from a little less than 88,000 applications at the end of open enrollment last year.

As of Dec. 11, only about 44,000 people had signed up, meaning more than half of the Nebraska applications came in in the final few days.

The numbers may have been helped by CMS's decision to extend the signup period by a couple of days because of technical glitches on Dec. 15, which was supposed to be the final day of open enrollment.

Because of that, open enrollment was extended until 3 a.m. Eastern time on Dec. 18.

Another factor that may have boosted enrollment was a choice of providers.

In addition to Medica, which had been the only company offering Affordable Care Act-compliant health insurance in the state for the past two years, Nebraskans also could choose options from Bright Health, a startup health insurer that, like Medica, is based in Minnesota.

Jodie Uhl, Nebraska market lead for Bright Health, said in a statement that the company was "pleased with our initial results on the ACA exchange in Nebraska."

Greg Bury, a spokesman for Medica said, enrollment numbers "exceeded expectations."

Bury said the company could see growth this year, not only across its footprint but also in Nebraska, despite the added competition.

Neither Medica nor Bright Health disclosed preliminary signup numbers, and final numbers will not be available until sometime in January.

Nebraska had more overall signups than several states with larger populations, including Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Iowa and Louisiana.

Nationally, the number of applications through the federal exchange fell slightly, to 8.3 million from 8.5 million last year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

