PPP money has run out, but approved borrowers will still get money

The Paycheck Protection Program has been extremely popular. In fact, it's been too popular.

In a joint statement released Thursday morning, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza said the program has processed more than 14 years' worth of loan volume in less than 14 days.

Because of that, the program meant to help small businesses keep people employed has run out of money. The $349 billion allocated to the loans, which are forgivable if businesses use them to keep workers on payroll or rehire laid-off workers, is already spoken for.

As of Monday, more than 18,500 Nebraska businesses had been approved for the loans, with the amount topping $2.7 billion. Overall, 1.7 million loans were approved nationwide.

Many businesses have already gotten their money. Executive Travel owner Steve Glenn said Wednesday that his funds came through in a week, and he announced that he's brought his staff back to work.

Mike Murman, who owns Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, said his loan was processed and money in his account in six days.

For those who haven't received money yet, the good news is that as long as the loan has been approved by the SBA, the funds will be coming.