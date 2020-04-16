You are the owner of this article.
PPP money has run out, but approved borrowers will still get money
PPP money has run out, but approved borrowers will still get money

Small business lending program on hold after reaching limit

A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., earlier in April. The Small Business Administration says that it has approved more than 1.6 million loans worth more than $339 billion. 

 Paul Sancya, AP

The Paycheck Protection Program has been extremely popular. In fact, it's been too popular.

In a joint statement released Thursday morning, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza said the program has processed more than 14 years' worth of loan volume in less than 14 days.

Because of that, the program meant to help small businesses keep people employed has run out of money. The $349 billion allocated to the loans, which are forgivable if businesses use them to keep workers on payroll or rehire laid-off workers, is already spoken for.

As of Monday, more than 18,500 Nebraska businesses had been approved for the loans, with the amount topping $2.7 billion. Overall, 1.7 million loans were approved nationwide.

Many businesses have already gotten their money. Executive Travel owner Steve Glenn said Wednesday that his funds came through in a week, and he announced that he's brought his staff back to work.

Mike Murman, who owns Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, said his loan was processed and money in his account in six days.

For those who haven't received money yet, the good news is that as long as the loan has been approved by the SBA, the funds will be coming.

"Borrowers who have received authorization from the SBA have funds already earmarked for them," said Betsy Perez, vice president of Union Bank & Trust. "They may still be in the loan closing process, but their loan should be funded as long as they provide all documentation and sign their closing documents within the timelines provided by their lender."

Those who haven't had their loan approved yet are out of luck for the time being, however.

"Borrowers whose applications are still in process that have not received SBA authorization must wait until further funds are released or find another option," Perez said.

President Donald Trump and several lawmakers are calling for a $250 billion bill to provide additional appropriations for the program.

"We need a standalone bill to replenish this fund so that American workers, families, and small businesses receive the needed relief to keep our economy strong and workers on payroll," Rep. Don Bacon said on his Facebook page. "Congress must act now and fast."

