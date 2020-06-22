You are the owner of this article.
Power outage affects more than 1,200 in Lincoln
Power outage affects more than 1,200 in Lincoln

A power outage that began at 5:29 p.m. Monday affected customers from First to 20th streets and Pawnee and Rose streets, according to Lincoln Electric System.

LES said 1,202 customers are affected.

As of 5:52 p.m., LES was still working on restoring power. 

 
