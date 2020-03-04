Pour is new top craft beer bar in state

There's a new top craft beer bar in Nebraska, but fortunately the title is staying in Lincoln.
Pour Craft Beer & Spirits said it recently was named Best Craft Beer Bar in Nebraska for 2020 by CraftBeer.com and the Brewers Association.
It's a big honor for a bar that hasn't been open very long. Pour, located at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, opened in December 2018.
“We are very excited to announce that we have been named the top Craft Beer Bar in Nebraska by CraftBeer.com in our very first year open!” Co-Owner Josh Fiedler said in a news release.
Pour wrested the title away from the Happy Raven, which had been named the state's top craft beer bar three years in a row.
