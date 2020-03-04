Pour is new top craft beer bar in state

There's a new top craft beer bar in Nebraska, but fortunately the title is staying in Lincoln.

Pour Craft Beer & Spirits said it recently was named Best Craft Beer Bar in Nebraska for 2020 by CraftBeer.com and the Brewers Association.

It's a big honor for a bar that hasn't been open very long. Pour, located at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, opened in December 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We are very excited to announce that we have been named the top Craft Beer Bar in Nebraska by CraftBeer.com in our very first year open!” Co-Owner Josh Fiedler said in a news release.

Pour wrested the title away from the Happy Raven, which had been named the state's top craft beer bar three years in a row.

8 Lincoln breweries to try

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.