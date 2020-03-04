You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pour is new top craft beer bar in state
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Pour is new top craft beer bar in state

{{featured_button_text}}

There's a new top craft beer bar in Nebraska, but fortunately the title is staying in Lincoln.

Pour Craft Beer & Spirits said it recently was named Best Craft Beer Bar in Nebraska for 2020 by CraftBeer.com and the Brewers Association.

It's a big honor for a bar that hasn't been open very long. Pour, located at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, opened in December 2018.

Hy-Vee to put beer growler station at 50th and O store

“We are very excited to announce that we have been named the top Craft Beer Bar in Nebraska by CraftBeer.com in our very first year open!” Co-Owner Josh Fiedler said in a news release.

Pour wrested the title away from the Happy Raven, which had been named the state's top craft beer bar three years in a row.

Cosmic Eye beer of Lincoln wins national award
Kinkaider plans bar, distillery at former Green Flash spot in Lincoln

8 Lincoln breweries to try

Pour Craft Beer and Spirits logo
Courtesy Pour Craft Beer and Spirits
View Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News