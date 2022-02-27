Post Office, Telegraph District among potential sites identified for downtown Lincoln convention center

5 potential sites

Consultants identified five potential sites in or near downtown Lincoln where a convention center could be built, including pros and cons for each location.

CORNHUSKER MARRIOTT

Pros: Already the site of a "headquarters" hotel with potential to accommodate convention center on nearby block; close to dining options on O and P streets; owner willing to work with the public sector.

Cons: Distance from the Haymarket and entertainment options; lack of hotels nearby means at least 250 rooms would need to be built in the area; site offers limited opportunity for future expansion.

FORMER JOURNAL STAR PRINTING SITE

Pros: Close to Haymarket and entertainment options; close to other large hotels; opportunity to provide "iconic" entryway into downtown.

Cons: Awkward site configuration; located in area of traffic congestion; lack of parking and lack of land for future expansion; would require construction of a new headquarters hotel.

MIDWEST STEEL

Pros: Walking distance to Haymarket; ample space for future expansion; would potentially be part of larger development.

Cons: Is a fair distance from existing hotels and would require construction of a new headquarters hotel; site could require environmental remediation.

DOWNTOWN POST OFFICE

Pros: Next door to Pinnacle Bank Arena; close to hotels and Haymarket amenities; plenty of room for development of convention center, hotel and other amenities.

Cons: Requires construction of new headquarters hotel; federal government ownership could make it difficult to acquire site and require a longer development timeline.

TELEGRAPH DISTRICT

Pros: Multiple available sites; convention center could help accelerate further development in the area.

Cons: Not within walkable distance of downtown hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues; lack of parking; would require construction of a headquarters hotel.