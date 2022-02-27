Post Office, Telegraph District among potential sites identified for downtown Lincoln convention center

When local officials decided more than a decade ago not to include a convention center as part of the Pinnacle Bank Arena project, a lot of it had to do with cost.
But it also was justifiable, given that Lincoln had the second-largest convention center space in the state at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.
A lot has changed since then.
A new 135,000-square-foot convention center and hotel just opened in Kearney, giving that city more than 200,000 square feet of convention space that's opened just in the past decade.
And just up the road from Lincoln, 60,000 square feet of space opened several years ago in La Vista.
Lincoln, of course, can host conventions at the arena and Lancaster Event Center, but those facilities were not built to host traditional conventions with meeting rooms and vendor space, nor are they available much of the time.
Another change that's occurred since the arena was built is that Lincoln has added more hotel rooms, more restaurants and more entertainment options, especially downtown.
That means the city is more in demand with event planners.
Those factors and others suggest it may be time for Lincoln to take another look at a downtown convention center.
That's the conclusion of a new report from CSL International, a national consulting firm. The company determined there is enough interest in Lincoln from state, regional and national organizations to support development of a new convention center with a 30,000-square-foot multipurpose event hall, 24,000 square feet of supporting ballroom and meeting space and other elements such as gathering and outdoor spaces that can be used for events.
“Much like Pinnacle Bank Arena and the adjacent entertainment district, a convention center would become yet another transformative destination development for our community and downtown,” said Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It would enhance the tourism landscape and help shape the future of tourism in Lincoln for years to come, continuing the ongoing momentum of Lincoln as one of the Midwest’s most-beloved destinations.”
The Convention and Visitors Bureau was one of three groups that commissioned the report. The others were the Downtown Lincoln Association and Lincoln Rotary Club 14.
The idea of a convention center in Lincoln is something that has been debated locally for decades, and the lack of one is specifically mentioned in the Downtown Master Plan.
According to the consultant's report, the total sellable convention space the city has at one location, not counting the arena or event center, is 27,900 square feet at The Cornhusker. The largest single contiguous space, 11,900 square feet, is at Embassy Suites at 10th and P streets.
A half-dozen cities in Nebraska, including much smaller ones such as Columbus, South Sioux City and York, have facilities that are close to the same size or even bigger, the report says.
Compared with 10 similar-sized cities across the country, many of them major college towns such as Lexington, Kentucky; Lansing, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; and Waco, Texas, Lincoln ranks dead-last when it comes to the amount of traditional convention space available at one site.
However, on metrics that help make convention centers successful, Lincoln ranks at or near the top in the same comparison.
For example, The Cornhusker, with 300 rooms, is the second-largest headquarters hotel among the cities. Lincoln also ranks first among the cities in the amount of restaurant and retail sales within 10 minutes of a headquarters hotel, as well as the number of total hotel rooms within a half-mile.
A site adjacent to The Cornhusker is one of five in or near downtown that the report suggested as a potential location for a downtown convention center. The others are the site of the former Journal Star production building at Ninth and Q streets; the current site of Midwest Steel at Eighth and N streets; the site of the current downtown post office next door to the arena; and an unspecified location in the Telegraph District east of downtown.
Of course, there's no guarantee building a convention center would increase the amount of convention business coming to Lincoln, but the report suggests it would.
Consultants surveyed a number of event planners that organize state and regional events and found that 78% of them said they would consider using a new Lincoln facility, with 39% saying they definitely would look to bring an event there.
Maul said it's difficult to quantify how much convention business Lincoln loses out on because of a lack of a convention center. But based on past requests for proposals and conversations at trade shows, "it's likely we miss out on 50-plus events annually," he said.
Maul also said there are some events that have left Lincoln for other cities because the spaces available here no longer met their needs. He specifically mentioned the annual meetings or conventions of the Nebraska Association of County Officials, Nebraska Health Care Association and the Nebraska Hospital Association.
Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said the organization "is pleased with the results of the study, as it clearly reveals that our community can support a convention center."
"We look forward to working with the CVB and Rotary 14 to find the best path to maximize the number of visitors coming to Lincoln," Ogden said.
That path could be a long one.
Tyler Othen and John Kaatz of CSL, who presented the report Wednesday to the county's Visitors Promotion Committee, estimated it would take four to five years to plan for and build a new convention center, including a year to find a site and the money to pay for it, another year for design and public approvals, and then two to three years for construction.
The report did not give a cost estimate for a new convention center.
