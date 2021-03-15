 Skip to main content
Pop-up retail store opens for 2 weeks in north Lincoln location
Pop-up retail store opens for 2 weeks in north Lincoln location

bargain barn

A rack of women's boots at The Bargain Barn pop-up store at the former Bed, Bath and Beyond store in north Lincoln.

 The Bargain Barn Facebook page

The former Bed, Bath and Beyond store in north Lincoln has a new tenant, at least for a couple of weeks.

The Bargain Barn, a Nebraska-based pop-up retail liquidator, has set up shop in the 25,000-square-foot space at 5020 N. 27th St. According to its Facebook page, The Bargain Barn opened Friday and will be open until March 28.

The Bargain Barn sells Western and work wear, including brands such as Levi's, Carhartt, Wrangler, Dickies, Under Armour, Timberland and Tony Lama. It sets up shop every few months, and was most recently in Fremont in November.

Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

