A proposed office development at 45th and Vine streets will include a plasma collection center.
The development, on the southwest corner of the intersection, will include an 11,000-square-foot plasma center, the name of which has not yet been revealed.
Ohio-based Stough Development Corp., which builds plasma centers for a number of different companies, has a deal in place to buy the 2.25-acre site and plans to build the plasma center, which it estimates will cost $3.5 million to $4 million. The plan also calls for another building of about 10,000 square feet.
Lincoln attorney Tom Huston, who represents Stough, said the second building is speculative at this time and Stough would likely look to sell off that portion of the site.
Lincoln currently has two plasma centers, both of which are downtown. Plasma is a component of blood that is used in some medicines that are given intravenously.
Even though most companies pay for plasma donations, there currently is a nationwide shortage, according to numerous media reports.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday approved both a zoning change and a use permit for the site, despite concerns from a neighboring property owner.
That owner, Slosburg Co. of Omaha, is planning to build a 140-unit apartment complex next door to the west and worries that a required shared access road will allow clients of the plasma center to park on the apartment property.
Even though the number of parking spaces planned for the building exceeds the city's requirement, Jerry Kavan, a senior project manager with Slosburg, said that requirement "just doesn't cut it" for a plasma center, which can have hundreds of clients a day.
Kavan proposed allowing Slosburg to install a gate on the shared access road that it could close if it had trouble with people parking on its property.
Planning commissioners did not favor that compromise and approved the development with no changes.