Plant closures lead hog producers to euthanize pigs

"That's 2.5 billion meals that will be lost," he said.

It's also a lot of lost income for hog producers.

The National Pork Producers Council last month estimated that producers are facing up to $5 billion in losses this year due to the pandemic. The current average estimated loss per head is $37.

On the flip side, because of the reduction in product, consumer prices are on the rise. Data from Nielsen show that for the week ending April 18, pork prices were up 6.6% compared with a year ago, and they are expected to rise further.

Of course, the question of the packing plants' continued operation is not just about dollars and cents. The plants that have closed in most cases have done so because they have had COVID-19 outbreaks and have been unable to keep workers healthy and safe.

Tyson announced Wednesday night it would close its beef plant in Dakota City for four days to do a deep cleaning. It's the only plant so far in Nebraska to shut down, although the Smithfield pork plant in Crete told employees it was going to cut back and have them work only half days.

Some plants that are still open are reportedly having to run at reduced capacity because so many workers are out sick.