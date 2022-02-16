Plans moving forward on new grocery store in southeast Lincoln

A plan to bring a grocery store to southeast Lincoln cleared its first hurdle Wednesday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the city annex and rezone approximately 42 acres on the northeast corner of 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road to accommodate a proposed mixed-use development.

The development plan calls for up to 91,000 square feet of commercial space, 95,000 square feet of mini storage, and up to 250 multifamily units.

The plan differs somewhat from one that was submitted late last year for the site. That plan had less commercial space and more multifamily units.

Still included in the plan is a proposed 55,000-square-foot grocery store, and attorney Tom Huston said representatives of the property owner, Alan Baade, have been in discussions with potential tenants, although he did not provide any names.

Also included in the plans is a convenience store and several pad sites for smaller retailers or restaurants.

Several details of the plan need to be worked out, and it still must be approved by the City Council. A real estate agent working with the owner said in December that work on the project could begin as early as this summer.

In other business Wednesday, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the city expand a use permit for Highland Apartments in northwest Lincoln.

The apartment complex, at Northwest 12th Street and West Highland Boulevard, wants to purchase an adjacent parcel that's nearly 10 acres and build 203 more units to add to its current total of 240.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

