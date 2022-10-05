Plans for latest Lincoln downtown apartment project move forward

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to a plan to redevelop a vacant building at 1030 O St. into apartments.

Commissioners voted unanimously that the proposed WD Brock Lofts project conforms to the city-county Comprehensive Plan governing land use.

Plans call for demolishing the existing building, which was at one point home to Kuhl's Restaurant, and putting up a six-story building with 70 apartments and underground parking.

According to plans submitted to the Planning Department, the new building would have 20 studio apartments, 40 one-bedroom apartments — 10 of those with dens — and 10 two-bedroom apartments on the five upper floors. The first floor would have the leasing office and amenities such as a fitness center, lounge and meeting space.

The estimated cost of the project is $19.5 million, including $3.75 million of tax-increment financing. TIF allows developers to use future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

Lincoln developer Brett West told the Journal Star in July that he is developing the project in partnership with building owner Monte Froehlich, who is the president of US Property.

West said demolition likely won't occur until sometime next year, and no timeline has been provided for when construction on the new building might start.

If the project moves forward, it will join a number of other redevelopment projects in the area.

The former Lincoln Electric System headquarters next door to Froehlich's building has been transformed into about two dozen condo units, while the Terminal Building a half a block to the west is adding about 30 condos on its upper floors.

Across the street, the Gold's Building at 11th and O streets is being redeveloped into a 110-room hotel with some retail space on the first floor.

Less than two blocks away, at 10th and P streets, Trinitas Ventures is transforming the former site of the Journal Star into a 320-unit student-oriented apartment complex that will rise as high as 13 stories.