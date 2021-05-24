Plans for a new office building on Lincoln Mall move forward

A new office building planned on Lincoln Mall that will replace two existing buildings — including one damaged during protests last summer — got the initial go-ahead from the Lincoln City Council on Monday.

The council found that NEBCO's plans to build a $20 million, three-story office building on the block bounded by Lincoln Mall, 11th, 12th and H streets conformed to the city's comprehensive plan.

Called 2 Landmark Centre, the building will be similar to the company’s 1 Landmark and 3 Landmark centres between the Capitol and the County-City Building.

The 159,000-square-foot office building will also have expanded, underground parking.

To make way for the new building, two old ones will have to go: one at 1111 Lincoln Mall, an old office building NEBCO has kept vacant in anticipation of new development; and the former Universal-Inland Insurance building at 601 S. 12th St., which was heavily damaged by fire during protests last May.

Debra White, who lives in an apartment nearby, told the council she hoped the developer would consider the impact of the new building on residents, and the potential of lower property values for those residents.