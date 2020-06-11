Plans advance for south Lincoln developments, including 500 apartments and 130 town homes

The commission unanimously approved both development proposals. The 40th and Rokeby development will go to the City Council for another public hearing. The commission's vote on the 27th and Rokeby development does not need council approval unless someone appeals the decision.

In other business Wednesday, the Planning Commission:

* Recommended approval of an annexation and zoning change on about 160 acres at 70th Street and Saltillo Road that is slated to become the site of a new high school. The school, which is one of two new high schools being built by Lincoln Public Schools, is slated to open in 2023.

* Agreed that a proposed 15-story apartment building at 14th and N streets is in conformance with the city's Comprehensive Plan. The proposal is part of a larger redevelopment of the block bounded by 13th, 14th, M and N streets that would include a city parking garage and possible upgrades to the Sharp Building. The cost of the entire project, if fully built out, has been estimated at $100 million, with as much as $18 million of that provided by the public in the form of tax-increment financing.