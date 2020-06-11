Plans advance for south Lincoln developments, including 500 apartments and 130 town homes

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday approved further expansion of the area south and west of 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road.
The commission recommended approval of an annexation and zoning change of more than 60 acres on the southwest corner of 40th Street and Rokeby Road.
According to plans submitted to the Planning Department, developer Lincoln Federal Bank wants to build more than 500 apartment units, 65,000 square feet of mini storage units and 55,000 square feet of additional commercial space.
The commission also approved a special permit for the same developer to put 132 dwelling units, mostly townhomes, on about 21 acres at 27th and Rokeby Road.
Brad Marshall of Olsson, an engineer for the developer, said the projected price of the town homes would be $240,000 to $320,000.
Area residents expressed concerns about both proposals.
The Wilderness Hills Homeowners Association formally opposed the 40th and Rokeby development, largely for two reasons: the removal of a street that had been in development plans for years and a waiver to allow the apartment buildings to be 55 feet tall, 20 feet taller than what the zoning would otherwise allow.
Neighbors who expressed opposition to the townhomes said both the design and the price point do not fit in with what is a neighborhood of predominantly single-family homes with values in the $400,000 to $600,000 range.
The commission unanimously approved both development proposals. The 40th and Rokeby development will go to the City Council for another public hearing. The commission's vote on the 27th and Rokeby development does not need council approval unless someone appeals the decision.
In other business Wednesday, the Planning Commission:
* Recommended approval of an annexation and zoning change on about 160 acres at 70th Street and Saltillo Road that is slated to become the site of a new high school. The school, which is one of two new high schools being built by Lincoln Public Schools, is slated to open in 2023.
* Agreed that a proposed 15-story apartment building at 14th and N streets is in conformance with the city's Comprehensive Plan. The proposal is part of a larger redevelopment of the block bounded by 13th, 14th, M and N streets that would include a city parking garage and possible upgrades to the Sharp Building. The cost of the entire project, if fully built out, has been estimated at $100 million, with as much as $18 million of that provided by the public in the form of tax-increment financing.
* Recommended approval of a zoning change as well as Comprehensive Plan conformance for a 12-unit apartment development near 23rd and R streets. The proposed $2.1 million development would include two two-story apartment buildings built around an existing Middle Eastern market.
