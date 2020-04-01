Planning Commission green lights new campground rules for Lincoln

In stark contrast to just a few months ago, proposed new rules for campgrounds breezed through a public hearing before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.

The commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of a zoning text amendment that adjusts the regulations for campgrounds inside the city's 3-mile zoning jurisdiction.

The new rules were proposed by Dave and Jolene Queen, who own the Camp A Way campground just west of Interstate 180 off Superior Street.

The city has moved to terminate the Queens' lease on the land, which goes until 2025, because it wants to look into potential private redevelopment at the site.

Because of that, the Queens sought land for a new campground and had proposed a location north of Lincoln at U.S. 77 and Davey Road.

That plan encountered strong opposition from residents of the area, and dozens of them testified against it during a seven-hour Planning Commission hearing in December. Though the commission ultimately recommended approval of the campground, the Queens withdrew the proposal before the Lancaster County Board voted on it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}