Planning Commission green lights new campground rules for Lincoln

In stark contrast to just a few months ago, proposed new rules for campgrounds breezed through a public hearing before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.
The commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of a zoning text amendment that adjusts the regulations for campgrounds inside the city's 3-mile zoning jurisdiction.
The new rules were proposed by Dave and Jolene Queen, who own the Camp A Way campground just west of Interstate 180 off Superior Street.
The city has moved to terminate the Queens' lease on the land, which goes until 2025, because it wants to look into potential private redevelopment at the site.
Because of that, the Queens sought land for a new campground and had proposed a location north of Lincoln at U.S. 77 and Davey Road.
That plan encountered strong opposition from residents of the area, and dozens of them testified against it during a seven-hour Planning Commission hearing in December. Though the commission ultimately recommended approval of the campground, the Queens withdrew the proposal before the Lancaster County Board voted on it.
The zoning changes recommended for approval Wednesday do not apply to areas in the county's zoning jurisdiction. They would, among other things, require campgrounds to have at least 40 campsites and allow at least 35% of campground occupants to stay as long as 180 days consecutively if the campground has support facilities.
The City Council still needs to approve the changes.
The regulations are similar to what the Queens proposed for the county. They would allow longer stays, something Camp A Way is already doing in violation of current regulations, and would make a potential new campground economically feasible, Dave Queen said.
Kent Seacrest, the Queens' attorney, said they are in negotiations with the city to potentially extend their current campground lease by five years, but they will continue to look for a new location.
Commissioner Tracy Edgerton said the zoning code changes they were proposing for the city jurisdiction struck "an appropriate balance" between promoting recreation and protecting the rights of other property owners.
