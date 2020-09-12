Planners revise proposed rules for halfway houses in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local planning officials have tweaked proposed rules for halfway houses in the city, removing a maximum cap on residents in commercial areas and adding more notification requirements among other changes.

But the regulations as proposed continue to keep the city out of overseeing the operations inside these so-called transitional living facilities, as some Lincoln residents have called for.

"All the people in these programs could just be living on their own in an apartment with zero supervision," said Steve Henrichsen of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department about the decision to stick to rules governing land use.

Planners revised the recommended regulations following an open house last month.

One change removes the 15-resident cap on transitional living facilities operated in commercial areas, and the other main change required the Planning Department to notify neighbors within 10 days of approving a transitional facility.

Henrichsen said removing the cap recognizes that many buildings in commercial areas are capable of housing more than 15 people.