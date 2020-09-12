 Skip to main content
Planners revise proposed rules for halfway houses in Lincoln
editor's pick

Planners revise proposed rules for halfway houses in Lincoln

Proposed halfway house zones

Local planning officials have tweaked proposed rules for halfway houses in the city, removing a maximum cap on residents in commercial areas and adding more notification requirements among other changes.

But the regulations as proposed continue to keep the city out of overseeing the operations inside these so-called transitional living facilities, as some Lincoln residents have called for.

"All the people in these programs could just be living on their own in an apartment with zero supervision," said Steve Henrichsen of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department about the decision to stick to rules governing land use.

Planners revised the recommended regulations following an open house last month.

One change removes the 15-resident cap on transitional living facilities operated in commercial areas, and the other main change required the Planning Department to notify neighbors within 10 days of approving a transitional facility.

Henrichsen said removing the cap recognizes that many buildings in commercial areas are capable of housing more than 15 people.

Still, the regulations wouldn't provide a public hearing for transitional living facilities, which would automatically be approved if the applicant met conditions like parking and number of residents.

The regulations seek to provide consistency and reduce barriers for people looking to house adults leaving prison, and the proposed rules come after the city's first-ever application for a permit to expand a halfway house beyond three residents brought opposition from neighbors.

Nebraska probation officials have worked to expand sober-living options for people transitioning out of prison after completing their sentences by paying registered providers for housing a probationer.

State Probation doesn't inspect or license the facilities, but requires them to keep an accounting of their residents to receive reimbursement.

In a letter to the Planning Commission opposing the new regulations, Woods Park resident Cindy Cerny said because the state won't regulate these halfway houses, the city needs to step in to ensure they aren't "human warehouse systems."

She called on planners to include a public hearing process for these permit approvals among other considerations. 

"Please reconsider," Cerny wrote, "and look at the big picture."

Lincoln-Lancaster County planning commissioners will hold a hearing Sept. 30 on the new regulations, and the Lincoln City Council will vote to adopt them following its own hearing Oct. 26. 

The City Council has put a moratorium on new applications to run an expanded halfway house until Nov. 16.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

