 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Planners recommend blight designation for site of former south Lincoln shopping center

  • 0
Bishop Heights Center, 2.16

Developers are asking for tax incentives to tear down the strip mall that formerly housed a Shopko location at 27th Street and Nebraska 2. Redevelopment plans include "luxury multifamily" housing and commercial buildings.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A plan to redevelop the Bishop Heights shopping center took its first step forward Wednesday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a blight and substandard designation for the property at 27th Street and Nebraska 2.

The designation, which will have to be approved by the City Council, opens the door to using tax-increment financing as part of a formal redevelopment plan for the center. Tax-increment financing, or TIF, allows developers to use future property taxes generated by projects to pay for certain upfront costs.

RED Development, the company that owns SouthPointe Pavilions, is partnering with Lincoln-based White Holdings to redevelop the center.

They have not submitted their plans to the city yet but have shown them to neighbors. They include demolishing the strip mall owned by RED, the former home of Shopko and other businesses, as well as the former U.S. Bank building owned by White.

People are also reading…

As part of the project, EPC Real Estate Group is planning to build a "luxury multifamily building" on part of the former Shopko property, while RED would develop several smaller commercial buildings.

White plans to build either one large office building or two smaller ones on the property it owns.

Bishop Heights site map

Redevelopment plans shared by RED Development include multifamily housing on the northeast corner of the former Bishop Heights shopping center site. New commercial buildings are also part of the project.
New 'luxury' development in works for former south Lincoln Shopko site

Existing businesses Wells Fargo and Arby's, which own their buildings, plan to remain, and Arby's has expressed interest in renovating its restaurant.

The strip mall portion of the site has been largely vacant since Shopko went bankrupt and closed in the spring of 2019.

Dan Marvin, the city's urban development director, said a blight study found several factors, including deteriorated and dilapidated buildings, deteriorating site conditions, and overall economic obsolescence of the site, that justify the blight designation.

No one spoke in opposition of the blight designation at the meeting, although one area resident did submit email comments in opposition.

In his email, Cory Collins objected to including a house at 2711 Kucera Drive in the blight study. The house is owned by White Holdings, which wants to demolish it to create more parking and a buffer to other homes on Kucera Drive, which borders the property to the north.

Former Lincoln garden center site to be redeveloped
Developers offer new plan for adding condos to former YWCA building in Lincoln

"There is indeed a need to revitalize this part of the neighborhood," Collins wrote. "However, I would argue that the footprint does not need to expand onto the residential area on Kucera Drive."

Members of the Planning Commission, some of whom are current or former residents of the Country Club neighborhood where the center is located, generally expressed agreement that the area meets the definition of blight.

"It's very obvious that this whole area needs to be reworked," said Commissioner Dick Campbell.

Commissioner Maribel Cruz said she believes the property fits the definition of what would be considered blight.

"And I'm just excited to see what's going to come up in its place," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla shares in Nov

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News