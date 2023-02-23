The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a large housing development in northwest Lincoln that will include some affordable units.
The commission voted unanimously in favor of Comprehensive Plan conformance for a 289-unit apartment complex at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets.
The complex, called Woodside Village, would be built on the northeast corner of Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets, and its 289 apartment units would be spread out over four buildings. The 11-acre site is across the street from Lincoln Northwest High School in a growing area of the city.
According to a redevelopment plan, the units would consist of 41 studio apartments, 169 one-bedroom units and 79 two-bedroom units, which also would have two bathrooms.
Developer REV Development is planning to designate up to 20% of the units as affordable to people earning 60% of Lincoln’s median income, although he said the exact number has not yet been determined.
The development also would include two garages with private parking spaces, as well as 363 surface parking stalls. Planned amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center and community center.
The project has an estimated cost of $46 million, of which about $9.6 million would come in the form of tax-increment financing, which will allow REV Development to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that will be generated.
Here's how many households spend over half their income on rent in every state
A look at where households are 'severely cost-burdened'
It is no secret that millennials and many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting—but whether that saves money or wastes it largely depends on how long a household intends to stay there.
Since 1981 the government has defined people spending more than 30% of their income on housing as "
cost-burdened," while those spending more than 50% of their income are "severely cost-burdened." Stacker examined 2021 Census Bureau data, released in 2022, to find how many renters in each state spend more than half their income on housing. Aside from housing, Americans incur necessary monthly expenses such as groceries, utilities, child care, insurance, and more. In areas where housing is expensive, or the median household income is low, it becomes harder for families to juggle the rising cost of living.
Keep reading to discover which states lead the pack in households paying more than half of their income to pay rent.
Pixabay
#51. South Dakota
- Households that rent: 109,257
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 15.11%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.70%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 45.79%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 10.72%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.20%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons
#50. North Dakota
- Households that rent: 118,962
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 16.85%
--- Households making less than $10K: 68.29%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.77%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 15.80%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.45%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.05%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.50%
Cubcake76 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Montana
- Households that rent: 137,088
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 17.42%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.13%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 56.86%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 17.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.57%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.95%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.48%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.41%
Robstutz // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Idaho
- Households that rent: 195,010
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.16%
--- Households making less than $10K: 63.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.94%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 27.38%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.36%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.69%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.49%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Maine
- Households that rent: 149,395
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.35%
--- Households making less than $10K: 49.88%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 38.06%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 26.66%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 6.29%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.06%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.76%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Pixabay
#46. New Hampshire
- Households that rent: 150,801
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.54%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.68%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.60%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 13.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.15%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.33%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.63%
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock
#45. Arkansas
- Households that rent: 390,637
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.19%
--- Households making less than $10K: 53.46%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 53.20%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 15.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.12%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.57%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.32%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Utah
- Households that rent: 333,437
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.73%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.98%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.55%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.67%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 11.27%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.42%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.20%
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Kansas
- Households that rent: 382,286
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.74%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.83%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.17%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.38%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.24%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.52%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.01%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.17%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Wisconsin
- Households that rent: 781,395
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.82%
--- Households making less than $10K: 67.0%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.05%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 22.63%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.88%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.03%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.50%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.15%
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Oklahoma
- Households that rent: 534,130
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.13%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.29%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.91%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 14.90%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.08%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.70%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.11%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.24%
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Indiana
- Households that rent: 774,845
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.28%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.64%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 58.52%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.57%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.60%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.72%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.41%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.88%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Ohio
- Households that rent: 1,586,436
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.34%
--- Households making less than $10K: 55.92%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.45%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 18.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.16%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.81%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.52%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.54%
Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Kentucky
- Households that rent: 559,686
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.39%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.75%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 49.81%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 17.51%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.92%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.22%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.21%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.15%
Pixabay
#37. Iowa
- Households that rent: 365,356
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.44%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.53%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.13%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 18.55%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.57%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.72%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.83%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.59%
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Alaska
- Households that rent: 90,166
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.45%
--- Households making less than $10K: 59.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.93%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 41.85%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.15%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.51%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Wonderlane // Flickr
#35. Missouri
- Households that rent: 770,131
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.54%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.35%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.32%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.12%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.99%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.12%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.05%
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Nebraska
- Households that rent: 253,400
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.77%
--- Households making less than $10K: 69.28%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 52.42%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.23%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 6.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.04%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.29%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.16%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Tennessee
- Households that rent: 901,349
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.22%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.06%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.50%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 27.46%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.53%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.13%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.55%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development // Flickr
#32. Wyoming
- Households that rent: 69,516
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.71%
--- Households making less than $10K: 78.19%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 45.75%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.78%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 0.30%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.36%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Jeffrey Beal // Wikimedia Commons
#31. North Carolina
- Households that rent: 1,385,421
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.98%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.03%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 61.19%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 30.98%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.40%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.59%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.27%
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Washington D.C.
- Households that rent: 186,629
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.23%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.33%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 65.57%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 50.76%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.20%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 9.24%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.44%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.41%
Pixabay
#29. Minnesota
- Households that rent: 615,932
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.42%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.18%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.73%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.84%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.44%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.87%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Payton Chung // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Alabama
- Households that rent: 589,627
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.51%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.15%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.97%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.34%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.66%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.14%
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Washington
- Households that rent: 1,088,354
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.63%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.73%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.92%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.27%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 20.33%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 6.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.91%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.42%
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons
#26. South Carolina
- Households that rent: 578,676
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.90%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.02%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 60.32%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 28.36%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.69%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.33%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.98%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.14%
North Charleston // Flickr
#25. Pennsylvania
- Households that rent: 1,571,478
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.99%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.41%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.59%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 31.70%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.23%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.46%
Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons
#24. New Mexico
- Households that rent: 254,299
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.04%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.92%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 56.89%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.09%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.76%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.89%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.50%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.72%
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#23. West Virginia
- Households that rent: 179,396
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.10%
--- Households making less than $10K: 55.69%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 46.89%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 16.44%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.95%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Illinois
- Households that rent: 1,620,987
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.40%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 62.93%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 37.18%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.48%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.65%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.24%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.53%
Colin J Bird // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Virginia
- Households that rent: 1,079,291
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.44%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.99%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.39%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 43.01%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.07%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 4.59%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.91%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.53%
Morgan Riley // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Mississippi
- Households that rent: 342,543
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.58%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.95%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 51.79%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.0%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.11%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.43%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.23%
Jerrye & Roy Klotz // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Texas
- Households that rent: 4,035,245
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.71%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.94%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 73.08%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 40.48%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.87%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.48%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.65%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.17%
Pixabay
#18. Rhode Island
- Households that rent: 161,721
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.78%
--- Households making less than $10K: 68.33%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 41.83%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 41.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.60%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.65%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.80%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Arizona
- Households that rent: 912,033
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.85%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.44%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 73.48%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.05%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 15.22%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.04%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.42%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.59%
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Georgia
- Households that rent: 1,358,983
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.12%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.63%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 64.78%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 40.66%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.17%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.09%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.58%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Marcia Todd // Flickr
#15. Michigan
- Households that rent: 1,085,451
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.20%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.74%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 28.06%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.71%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.43%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.35%
Elisa.rolle // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Massachusetts
- Households that rent: 1,016,582
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.64%
--- Households making less than $10K: 57.14%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.95%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.22%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 26.26%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 7.81%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.15%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.66%
IIP Photo Archive // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Colorado
- Households that rent: 766,809
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.90%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.55%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.31%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 58.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.70%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 5.49%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.86%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.39%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Vermont
- Households that rent: 73,872
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.98%
--- Households making less than $10K: 70.71%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 61.46%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 35.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.06%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.96%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.68%
Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Oregon
- Households that rent: 616,569
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.25%
--- Households making less than $10K: 63.62%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 71.35%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.01%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 13.16%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.47%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.22%
Visitor7 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Maryland
- Households that rent: 757,989
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.51%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.61%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.58%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 59.78%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.71%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 6.07%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.84%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.56%
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Connecticut
- Households that rent: 476,797
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.77%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.79%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 60.01%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.57%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.76%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.95%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.22%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.97%
Woodward, Ashbel, House // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Delaware
- Households that rent: 108,545
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.0%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 71.49%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 14.72%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.93%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.12%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.08%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#7. New Jersey
- Households that rent: 1,244,971
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.28%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.30%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 64.27%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 61.40%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 25.88%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 5.58%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.98%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.34%
Pixabay
#6. Louisiana
- Households that rent: 583,014
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.29%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.60%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 58.04%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 24.50%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.04%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.02%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.31%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Flickr
#5. Nevada
- Households that rent: 486,832
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.62%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.06%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 81.69%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 49.79%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 15.36%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.49%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.14%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Luke H. Gordon // Wikimedia Commons
#4. California
- Households that rent: 5,926,357
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 27.57%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.16%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.51%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 64.87%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 37.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 13.60%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 3.69%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.96%
Pixabay
#3. New York
- Households that rent: 3,413,629
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 27.66%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 63.84%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 48.10%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 24.39%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 8.42%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 3.57%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.86%
Rtd2101 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Hawaii
- Households that rent: 183,427
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 28.31%
--- Households making less than $10K: 57.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.16%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 58.43%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 42.56%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 21.71%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 6.97%
--- Households making $100K or more: 1.30%
karamysh // Shutterstock
#1. Florida
- Households that rent: 2,793,000
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 28.60%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.25%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 76.78%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 55.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 18.50%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 4.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.06%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.67%
Pixabay
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.