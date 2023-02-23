The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a large housing development in northwest Lincoln that will include some affordable units.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of Comprehensive Plan conformance for a 289-unit apartment complex at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets.

The complex, called Woodside Village, would be built on the northeast corner of Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets, and its 289 apartment units would be spread out over four buildings. The 11-acre site is across the street from Lincoln Northwest High School in a growing area of the city.

According to a redevelopment plan, the units would consist of 41 studio apartments, 169 one-bedroom units and 79 two-bedroom units, which also would have two bathrooms.

Developer REV Development is planning to designate up to 20% of the units as affordable to people earning 60% of Lincoln’s median income, although he said the exact number has not yet been determined.

The development also would include two garages with private parking spaces, as well as 363 surface parking stalls. Planned amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center and community center.

The project has an estimated cost of $46 million, of which about $9.6 million would come in the form of tax-increment financing, which will allow REV Development to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that will be generated.

Here's how many households spend over half their income on rent in every state A look at where households are 'severely cost-burdened' #51. South Dakota #50. North Dakota #49. Montana #48. Idaho #47. Maine #46. New Hampshire #45. Arkansas #44. Utah #43. Kansas #42. Wisconsin #41. Oklahoma #40. Indiana #39. Ohio #38. Kentucky #37. Iowa #36. Alaska #35. Missouri #34. Nebraska #33. Tennessee #32. Wyoming #31. North Carolina #30. Washington D.C. #29. Minnesota #28. Alabama #27. Washington #26. South Carolina #25. Pennsylvania #24. New Mexico #23. West Virginia #22. Illinois #21. Virginia #20. Mississippi #19. Texas #18. Rhode Island #17. Arizona #16. Georgia #15. Michigan #14. Massachusetts #13. Colorado #12. Vermont #11. Oregon #10. Maryland #9. Connecticut #8. Delaware #7. New Jersey #6. Louisiana #5. Nevada #4. California #3. New York #2. Hawaii #1. Florida