Planners OK mixed-use development at 70th and Yankee Hill

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a mixed-use development at 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road that could bring a grocery store and restaurants to the area.

Hampton Enterprises is proposing 120,000 square feet of commercial space and up to 120 apartments on a nearly 15-acre site on the northwest corner of the intersection.

A traffic study included with the application listed potential commercial uses that include a discount grocery store, sit-down restaurant and bank.

Nate Burnett, vice president of REGA Engineering Group, said the grocery store would serve as the anchor tenant of the development. He said developers hope to attract a small grocer such as Aldi or Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

Burnett said the commercial element of the development would have a similar look to some other newer Hampton developments such as GlynOaks Plaza at South 84th Street and GlynOaks Drive.

The proposed apartments would be in mixed-use buildings, with commercial uses on the first floor and residential units on the upper floors.

The Planning Department received five letters in opposition to the development, although no one showed up to testify in person.