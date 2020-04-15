Planners OK mixed-use development at 70th and Yankee Hill

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a mixed-use development at 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road that could bring a grocery store and restaurants to the area.
Hampton Enterprises is proposing 120,000 square feet of commercial space and up to 120 apartments on a nearly 15-acre site on the northwest corner of the intersection.
A traffic study included with the application listed potential commercial uses that include a discount grocery store, sit-down restaurant and bank.
Nate Burnett, vice president of REGA Engineering Group, said the grocery store would serve as the anchor tenant of the development. He said developers hope to attract a small grocer such as Aldi or Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.
Burnett said the commercial element of the development would have a similar look to some other newer Hampton developments such as GlynOaks Plaza at South 84th Street and GlynOaks Drive.
The proposed apartments would be in mixed-use buildings, with commercial uses on the first floor and residential units on the upper floors.
The Planning Department received five letters in opposition to the development, although no one showed up to testify in person.
The main concerns expressed in the letters related to increased traffic caused by the apartments.
However, a traffic study done by a consultant showed that a development with apartments and commercial space would generate less traffic at peak times than a development with only commercial uses.
The project will now go to the City Council for final approval.
In other action Wednesday, the Planning Commission gave its blessing to two apartment projects in the Antelope Valley area.
The commission voted unanimously that both projects, at 20th and K streets and 24th and Q streets, are appropriate based on the city-county Comprehensive Plan.
The development at 20th and K streets involves a five-story building with 18,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and 93 apartments on the four upper floors. It is estimated to cost $12 million, with the city kicking in $2 million of that amount in the form of tax-increment financing.
The project at 24th and Q streets involves a 12-unit apartment complex, which along with an existing 12-unit building next door would offer six units for low-income renters.
The $1.5 million project would receive roughly $190,000 in tax-increment financing.