Planners OK adding land to proposed solar farm east of Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a special permit to allow the developers of a proposed solar farm east of Lincoln to add more land.

Ranger Power is seeking to add a 75-acre parcel northeast of the intersection of 162nd and Holdrege streets to the larger project, which covers more than 2,800 acres stretching from 120th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue and is expected to generate 250 megawatts of power.

About half of the land is in the city's zoning jurisdiction and about half is in the county's jurisdiction. When the County Board approved its portion of the project in December, it increased setback requirements beyond the minimums usually required.

That made it necessary for Ranger Power to find additional land on which to place solar panels to be able to fulfill the full scope of the project while still meeting the county's spacing requirements, said Sean Harris, vice president of development for the Chicago-based company.

The 75 acres near 162nd and Holdrege streets would host enough solar panels to generate a little over 6 megawatts of power.

The solar project has been unpopular with area residents, who have shown up to oppose it at numerous public hearings, citing the potential for noise, fire hazards, toxic contamination and loss of property values.

Five people sent letters of opposition to the Planning Department, and one person testified at Wednesday's hearing.

Neighbors have 14 days to appeal the Planning Commission's approval, and if they do so, it will go to another hearing in front of the County Board.