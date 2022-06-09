Planners OK 2 potential Lincoln redevelopment projects

A couple of potential redevelopment projects got the green light Wednesday from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.

The commission recommended approval of a zoning change for an apartment complex on more than 2 acres at 48th Street and Aylesworth Avenue and also that the developer's plan to use tax-increment financing conforms to the city-county Comprehensive Plan.

Minneapolis-based Schafer Richardson, which along with Lincoln's Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate developed the Square at Forty-Eight apartments at 48th and Holdrege streets, wants to build a similar complex next door on the site of a former garden center.

The proposed five-story complex would have 115 apartments and amenities such as a fitness center, conference room, bike stations, package lockers and a dog wash.

The estimated cost of the project is $20 million, including nearly $3.2 million in TIF, which would allow the developer to use future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

The commission also Wednesday voted to recommend that declaring the city's Aging Partners building at 1005 O St. as surplus property conforms with the Comprehensive Plan.

Aging Partners plans to leave the building as well as its other downtown location at Ninth and J streets when it moves to the Victory Park development on the Veterans Administration campus near 70th and O streets, likely sometime in October.

The 35,000-square-foot building at 1005 O St. has an assessed value of $1.6 million and is in a location that is likely to be attractive to potential developers. Declaring it surplus will allow the city to put it up for sale.

Both projects will now move forward to the City Council.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.