Planners give thumbs-up to O Street projects in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday gave its stamp of approval to two separate but related projects linked to O Street in the downtown area.
The board voted unanimously to declare plans for a Greater Downtown Principal Corridors Revitalization Project in conformance with the city-county's master land use plan.
The corridor would cover an area from N, O and P streets from Ninth all the way to 28th Street, and Ninth and 10th streets from S to M streets. If the City Council approves it, it would allow the city to use any new property taxes created through valuation increases to be used specifically for projects in the corridor, which could include streetscape enhancements, alley restorations and redevelopment of "significant" buildings.
Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said it's estimated the corridor will create a minimum of $5 million over 15 years, money that would be prioritized first toward repairing and enhancing sidewalks and streetscapes as well as replacing 43 ash trees that are scheduled to be removed this fall because of the emerald ash borer infestation.
The corridor plan is tentatively scheduled for a public hearing before the City Council on March 30, and Marvin said plans are to create a tax-increment financing district by June and be able to start using incremental property tax revenue next year.
Similar corridors have been created in about a half-dozen areas around the city, including 27th Street north of O and West O Street.
One of the aims of the district is to make improvements that will spur more private redevelopment in the area, Marvin said.
In that vein, the commission unanimously recommended approval of a redevelopment project that will restore facades on three buildings on the south side of O Street between 13th and 14th streets and also redevelop the upper floors into 22 market-rate apartments.
Tom Huston, an attorney representing developer Jeff Overturf on the project, said the units will be "workforce housing," a term the city uses to denote housing that is close to employers and also affordable to the average worker.
The estimated cost of the project is about $2.1 million, with $335,000 of that money coming from TIF.
Overturf said he's hoping to get started on the project no later than summer and have the first units ready for occupancy sometime next year.
Members of the Planning Commission were complimentary of both projects.
Commissioner Tracy Corr called O Street "vital to our city," and both she and Commissioner Dennis Scheer said the two projects check a lot of boxes in terms of meeting planning goals for the downtown area.
