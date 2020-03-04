Planners give thumbs-up to O Street projects in Lincoln

Similar corridors have been created in about a half-dozen areas around the city, including 27th Street north of O and West O Street.

One of the aims of the district is to make improvements that will spur more private redevelopment in the area, Marvin said.

In that vein, the commission unanimously recommended approval of a redevelopment project that will restore facades on three buildings on the south side of O Street between 13th and 14th streets and also redevelop the upper floors into 22 market-rate apartments.

Tom Huston, an attorney representing developer Jeff Overturf on the project, said the units will be "workforce housing," a term the city uses to denote housing that is close to employers and also affordable to the average worker.

The estimated cost of the project is about $2.1 million, with $335,000 of that money coming from TIF.

Overturf said he's hoping to get started on the project no later than summer and have the first units ready for occupancy sometime next year.

Members of the Planning Commission were complimentary of both projects.