Planners give thumbs up to Lincoln casino plans

A proposed casino in southwest Lincoln has taken the first step toward becoming a reality.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended approval of zoning changes to the site near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

The land is currently covered by a planned use development designation that was approved back in 2006, when the area was proposed to be a large shopping center with Walmart as an anchor tenant. However, those plans fell apart, and part of the site instead developed into the Lincoln Race Course, a horse racing and simulcast facility.

But now that development will be taking off with the planned WarHorse Casino, the planned use development needs to be amended to accommodate different uses.

The existing planned use development calls for 1.3 million square feet of commercial space. That would be reduced to 980,000, which includes the roughly 225,000-square-foot casino.

The amended planned use development also would include the potential for 650 hotel rooms and up to 700 dwelling units.

The planned use development actually covers five lots with five different owners, and the only lot with known development plans is the one where the casino and hotel is proposed.