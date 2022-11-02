Planners give first OK to 22-story building in downtown Lincoln

The city's newest high-rise project has taken its first step toward city approval.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously agreed that the proposed 22-story Lincoln Bold building that would be built on the northwest corner of Ninth and P streets conforms to the city-county Comprehensive Plan for land use.

The determination, which must be approved by the City Council, is a first step toward a redevelopment between the developers and the city over the use of tax-increment financing.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $87 million, including about $23 million of TIF, which allows the developers to use future property taxes the project generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

According to plans submitted to the Planning Department, the building would have 36,000 square feet of office space on floors two through five, 70 luxury apartment units on floors seven through 15, and 33 condo units on floors 16 through 21.

Amenities planned include a members-only club on the top floor of the building and a host of amenities on the sixth floor for apartment renters that will include a pool, fitness center, co-working suites and a pet wash station, he said.

The building would likely supplant the Lied Place Residences at 11th and Q streets as the city's second-tallest building. Developers had planned to push the building close to the 275-foot limit in the zoning code, but because it sits in a flight approach corridor for the Lincoln Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration has limited the height to 254 feet. That would make it slightly taller than Lied Place, which is about 250 feet tall.

Hallie Salem of the city's Urban Development Department said the building "will have a dramatic impact on the skyline."

The project has already been vetted more than once by the city's Historic Preservation Commission and Urban Design Committee, with the Lincoln-based development group tweaking the design several times to incorporate suggestions.

One of the biggest changes was making the base of the building look more like other buildings in the adjacent Haymarket District.

Planning Commissioners seemed appreciative of the work that has been done so far and the developers' willingness to be sensitive to the character of the Haymarket next door.

"It will be a really dynamic entry from our downtown into The Haymarket," Commissioner Cristy Joy said.

The development group includes Executive Travel owner Steve Glenn; his son, Paul; Mike Weatherl, who founded Silverhawk Aviation and now owns a company that provides security and janitorial services; and Alexander Carlson, whose family owns ARYSE, a startup that makes high-tech orthopedic braces.

They are hoping to start work on the project in the spring or summer, with construction likely taking two years.