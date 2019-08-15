{{featured_button_text}}
Building renovation

A planned $2.2 million redevelopment project would turn the second floor of the Huber Building at 803 Q St. into condos.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

A 118-year-old Haymarket building that is the longtime home of the Haymarket Theatre may be getting an upgrade.

Russ Bayer, who owns the Huber Building at 803 Q St., wants to convert the second floor from its current use as a community theater to six condominium units.

Plans also call for some exterior repairs and upgrades, as well as a deck on the roof that could be used by the condo owners.

It would not include any major changes to the first-floor retail spaces that host Screamers Dining & Cabaret, From Nebraska Gift Shop and Licorice International. However, Licorice International is planning to move to another space in the Haymarket.

According to plans filed with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, the project is estimated to cost about $2.2 million and would utilize about $575,000 in tax-increment funding.

Bayer said he and his wife have been considering doing such a project for several years and the timing is now right because the Haymarket Theatre is planning to move out of its space on the second floor to a location on South 14th Street.

Officials from the theater could not be reached for comment.

Bayer, who has owned the building since 1998, is hoping to start construction in late fall or early winter and have units ready as early as May. Plans show three two-bedroom and three one-bedroom condos, with sizes ranging from 865 square feet to just over 2,000 square feet.

Bayer said the sizes and locations of the condos are firm, but people who buy them will be able to customize the interiors however they want.

He did not give an estimated price range, but architect Matt Wills with Studio 951 said during a hearing Thursday in front of the Historic Preservation Commission that the units will be "on the luxury side of the spectrum as opposed to the student-leasing side of the spectrum."

Members of the commission expressed general approval of the project, although they asked for some design tweaks to the roof deck and removing proposed awnings on second-floor windows before being willing to issue a certificate of appropriateness for the project.

The next step is a public hearing at the Planning Commission, which is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 4, and the project could potentially go before the City Council before the end of the month.

Lincoln buildings that have made history

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

