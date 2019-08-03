A New Orleans-based company wants to build a seven-story building with 120 four-bedroom apartments along with 259 parking spaces on the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, L and M streets, home of the former P.O. Pears and other businesses.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
A New Orleans-based company wants to build a seven-story building with 120 four-bedroom apartments along with 259 parking spaces on the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, L and M streets.
A plan is in the works to redevelop the former longtime home of P.O. Pears along with most of the block it sits on.
A New Orleans-based company, Campion Development Corp., wants to build a seven-story building with 120 four-bedroom apartments along with 259 parking spaces on the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, L and M streets.
The company reportedly has signed agreements to purchase all but one of the parcels on the block.
That includes the site of P.O. Pears, a longtime bar that closed in 2008. The space has been mostly vacant since Red9, a bar that followed P.O. Pears, closed in January 2014.
According to plans submitted to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, the development would have 14 town home-style units on the first two floors and apartments on the upper floors. The parking would be incorporated into the building and would be screened from the outside by the units on the first two floors.
Representatives of Campion could not be reached for comment. According to its website, the company has one other student housing development under construction, a project near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette that is scheduled to open in a few weeks.
Unlike several other downtown apartment projects, this one would not have first-floor retail.
The project would likely utilize tax-increment financing, although the city has not yet made public a redevelopment plan that includes estimated costs of the project and the projected amount of TIF it would generate.
Officials from the city's Urban Development Department declined to comment because the developer has not yet finalized its plans.
If built, the project would be within a block of two other student-oriented housing projects, Latitude Lincoln, which opened in 2015 at 10th and M streets, and 8N Lofts, which opened in 2016 at Eighth and N streets.
Several other student-focused housing complexes have opened in and around downtown over the past several years, including Academy Lincoln (formerly Aspen Lincoln), Prime Place and 50/50.
Since 2014, there have been more than 800 new student-focused apartment units added in or near downtown.
While the Downtown Master Plan, which was updated last year, does not specifically discourage new student-focused housing, it does emphasize the need for non-student-oriented housing in downtown.
"Overall, development forecasting finds the non-student residential segment to be a strong investment opportunity driven by demographic and lifestyle trends that are poised to converge in Downtown Lincoln," the plan says. "Development of approximately 900 to 1,900 non-student-oriented units is achievable over the next ten years."
The Campion proposal is tentatively scheduled for a public hearing before the Planning Commission on Sept. 4.
