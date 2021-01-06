Plan calls for affordable housing on land that's currently part of Lincoln's Wyuka Cemetery

Marvin said large vacant parcels such as the one Wyuka is willing to sell to Hoppe Homes are "few and far between" in developed areas of the city.

Such parcels allow the economy of scale needed to make affordable housing projects work financially, Marvin said, and, when they are in already developed parts of the city, they reduce overall development costs because they don't require the building of infrastructure such as streets and sewer lines.

The Gatehouse Rows project is in its initial stages, and still has many levels of government approval to go through.

On Tuesday, it got a recommendation of approval from the city's Urban Design Committee. Because Wyuka is on the National Register of Historic Places, the project also will need to go before the Historic Preservation Commission.

The use of TIF for the project means it will need to go through hearings before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and the City Council. However, before that can happen, the blight designation has to be approved. The first public hearing on that question, before the Planning Commission, is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 20.