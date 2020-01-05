Pioneer Heart docs no longer able to do procedures at heart hospital

When nine Nebraska Heart Institute cardiologists announced in June 2018 that they were leaving to form their own practice, the split was described as amicable.

Both the doctors and officials from CHI Health said members of the new practice, Pioneer Heart Institute, would continue to be able to do procedures at both CHI Health Nebraska Heart and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

"These providers will continue to work at CHI Health Nebraska Heart ... as our long-term strategic partners," President Derek Vance said in a statement at the time. "For generations we have worked collaboratively with both employed and independent physicians to provide excellent patient care and outcomes. That will not change."

But that now has changed.

As of Wednesday, Pioneer Heart Institute doctors lost their ability to do procedures at CHI Health Nebraska Heart.

Steve Tyndall, medical director at CHI Health Nebraska Heart, which used to be known as the Nebraska Heart Hospital, said in a statement that the hospital entered into an exclusive agreement with its own physicians for cardiac services and procedures done at the hospital.