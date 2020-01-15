Pier 1 closing its remaining Lincoln store

Another retail chain is shutting its doors for good in Lincoln.

Pier 1, which earlier this month announced plans to close nearly half of its stores, is closing the one at SouthPointe Pavilions at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

"Store Closing" signs are in the windows of the store, but an employee said she does not know how long the store will remain open.

Pier 1 did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The home decor retailer announced last week that it plans to close about 450 of its 972 remaining store locations and shutter some of its distribution centers. A number of news reports have speculated that the company is on the cusp of filing for bankruptcy.

Pier 1 reported it lost $59 million in its most recent quarter as its sales fell more than 13% year over year.

Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1's CEO who was hired in November to try to turn around the company, said in a news release Jan. 6 that "reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision."

The Pier 1 store at SouthPointe had been open since 2003. Pier 1 used to have a second store in Lincoln at 52nd and O streets that closed in 2007.