Piece of Lincoln's newspaper history begins to come down as Journal Star nears move into new offices

The company has said it hopes to have the building completed in time for the start of classes at UNL in August 2023.

The Journal Star will soon be moving into new offices in the rapidly expanding Telegraph District. Work continues on the new space, and an exact move-in date has not yet been set.

“Our 926 P Street location holds history and fond memories,” said Publisher and President Ava Thomas. “But our new space fits our evolving business and better equips us to deliver news however and whenever readers want it.”

When it moves into its new space early next year, the Journal Star will occupy portions of two floors of the Telegraph Lofts East building at 200 N. 21st St. and will include a new photo and video studio to enhance the company’s multimedia efforts.

“We have the chance now to set up our operation to deliver content efficiently digitally and in print, and we have room to innovate and evolve as technology and reader habits change,” Thomas said.