Photo Shoppe closing after more than 30 years in Lincoln
The Shoppes at Piedmont

The Photo Shoppe plans to close its retail location at The Shoppes of Piedmont later this month.

 Journal Star file photo

A longtime Lincoln business has announced plans to close its doors permanently.

Joel Grenemeier, whose father started The Photo Shoppe more than 30 years ago, said last week in a Facebook post that his lease in The Shoppes at Piedmont is up at the end of the month and he plans to close the retail location.

Grenemeier took over the shop in 2013, after his father originally announced plans to to close it because he was retiring.

He said he will continue to provide some services from his home and "see what is next for me."

"My family and I would like to thank you for all of your support over the last 34 years," Grenemeier said in the Facebook post. "Special thanks to all of our former employees for your contributions as well."

Business reporter

Matt Olberding

