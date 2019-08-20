A pharmacy will be replacing the former Glenn's True Value Hardware store at the Shoppes at Piedmont.
Steve Glenn, who owns both the hardware store and the shopping center at 1265 S. Cotner Blvd., announced in March that he was closing the store to accommodate a new tenant, which he did not name at the time.
A building permit filed earlier this month revealed that the tenant is Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy.
Owner Scott Louderback said the pharmacy will be moving from its current location at 56th and O streets, and he hopes to have it open by Dec. 1.
Louderback said the move is necessary to accommodate growth. The Piedmont space is about 9,000 square feet, nearly three times Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy's current space.
"We're gaining some much needed square footage," he said. "We are on top of each other in there."
Neighborhood LTC is not a retail pharmacy and is not open to the public. In 2014, Louderback converted his retail pharmacy to one that does weekly and monthly prescription packaging mostly for independent, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
Since then, he's seen tremendous growth, adding more than a dozen employees in Lincoln and opening a second location in Omaha.
With the addition of Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy, The Shoppes at Piedmont will be 100% leased, said Glenn, who, along with some other investors, bought the shopping center in 2013 and redeveloped it with the help of city tax incentives.