Petition drive will seek $15 minimum wage in Nebraska

A group announced Monday that it will be launching a petition drive seeking a $15 minimum wage in Nebraska.

Raise the Wage Nebraska said the petition will seek to raise the minimum wage in the state to $15 an hour by 2026. The minimum in Nebraska has been $9 an hour since 2016, slightly higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha said in a news release that raising the minimum wage to $15 is "one way to begin decreasing poverty" and "change the cycle of surviving the good life to living the good life.”

McKinney earlier this year introduced a bill in the Legislature that would have raised the state's minimum wage to $20 an hour by 2032, but it did not go anywhere.

Raise the Wage Nebraska is a coalition of more than a dozen civic groups, including the Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, Nebraska Appleseed, Nebraska State AFL-CIO and the NAACP Lincoln Branch.