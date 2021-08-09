Petition drive will seek $15 minimum wage in Nebraska

A group announced Monday that it will be launching a petition drive seeking a $15 minimum wage in Nebraska.
Raise the Wage Nebraska said the petition will seek to raise the minimum wage in the state to $15 an hour by 2026. The minimum in Nebraska has been $9 an hour since 2016, slightly higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25.
Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha said in a news release that raising the minimum wage to $15 is "one way to begin decreasing poverty" and "change the cycle of surviving the good life to living the good life.”
McKinney earlier this year introduced a bill in the Legislature that would have raised the state's minimum wage to $20 an hour by 2032, but it did not go anywhere.
Raise the Wage Nebraska is a coalition of more than a dozen civic groups, including the Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, Nebraska Appleseed, Nebraska State AFL-CIO and the NAACP Lincoln Branch.
“As a state that takes pride in shared prosperity and caring for our neighbors, we have a responsibility to ensure that every Nebraskan is paid a fair wage, Ken Smith, economic justice director for Nebraska Appleseed, said in the news release. "Unfortunately, the current state minimum wage is failing too many of our friends and neighbors who are in a constant struggle to make ends meet."
Several states and some cities nationwide have approved legislation that either has or will eventually increase their minimum wage to $15 an hour.
No other details were provided in a news release, and petition organizers could not be reached Monday afternoon for comment.
