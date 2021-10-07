Pet food maker plans huge new Lincoln facility

A company that makes raw pet food is planning a massive project to consolidate its manufacturing and distribution operations in Lincoln.

Instinct, which used to be known as Nature’s Variety, is planning a $180 million expansion and consolidation of its operations at a site at roughly Southwest 32nd and West O streets.

The company already operates a 24,000-square-foot freeze-drying facility and a 20,000-square-foot raw food processing center on the site, both of which were built within the past four years as part of an earlier redevelopment plan that was approved in 2017.

Instinct said then that future expansion was likely at the site, and now it is planning to build a 250,000-square-foot production facility on nearly 6 acres, which would allow it to close existing production facilities at 6501 Cornhusker Highway and 6200 N. 56th St. and consolidate all of its Lincoln operations at one location.

A spokesman for the St. Louis-based company declined to comment on the plans, which are detailed in a redevelopment proposal submitted last week to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department.

According to that document, Instinct is seeking tax-increment financing for the project, and the city estimates it would qualify for a little more than $3.4 million.