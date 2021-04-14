Pershing redevelopment plans moving forward – with or without library

White Lotus CEO Arun Agarwal said he's already fielded inquiries from government entities, health care providers, educational institutions and corporate users who may be interested in the site and said he's "pretty confident there are alternates out there" if the library project does not materialize.

Because the project will utilize tax-increment funding, the developers and the city must negotiate a redevelopment agreement.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said that as part of that agreement, the city will "obtain some option on the property" to put another public use there if voters do not approve a bond issue for a new library.

Marvin said that once the redevelopment agreement has been finalized and approved by the City Council, demolition of the Pershing Center building will go forward, possibly sometime later this year. However, new development is not likely to start until after a vote on the library bond, which could be on the ballot next year.