Peltz named VP of Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development has promoted from within for one of its top jobs.
The partnership on Tuesday announced that Luke Peltz has been named vice president of economic development for the organization, which is an arm of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
Peltz, who has been with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development since 2013, previously served as director of business development.
“I am so proud of the work that Luke has done while with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, as Lincoln remains an attractive location for continued business development and expansion,” Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber, said in a news release.
"I know he will continue that leadership for the betterment of our community in this new, official role,” she said.
Peltz replaces Pat Haverty, who died unexpectedly in September. Peltz had served as interim vice president since Haverty's death.
