Paycheck Protection Program to open to small banks on Friday

Some banks will be able to start taking loan applications for the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program starting Friday.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that small banks and credit unions with assets of less than $1 billion will be able to take loan applications at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Larger financial institutions, however, will have to wait until Tuesday, when the process will open up to everyone else.

On Monday, the second round of the program opened up to small non-bank community financial institutions.

The first Paycheck Protection Program, launched in April, was on a first-come, first-served basis, and some small businesses got shut out because they didn't have an established bank relationship and didn't move fast enough to get an application in before the funds ran out.

This time around, the SBA is trying to ensure the money gets to small businesses that are most in need.

“SBA has worked expeditiously to ensure our policies and systems are re-launched so that this vital small business aid helps communities hardest hit by the pandemic," SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a news release.