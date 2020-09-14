Pat Haverty, key figure in Lincoln's economic development efforts, dies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those who worked with Pat Haverty used words such as "kind," "genuine" and "exceptional" to describe the man.

Haverty, who spearheaded economic development efforts in Lincoln as vice president of the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, died Thursday of complications that arose from open-heart surgery. He was 58.

Haverty joined LPED in 2011 and took over the top job there in 2013. Under his leadership, the partnership attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments to Lincoln, as well as helping numerous local companies expand, said Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

Haverty also was instrumental in a number of initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and developing the local workforce.

Birdsall said he was a key player in the partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to create and fund the NMotion Accelerator program for startups and also oversaw the creation of two grant programs for early stage businesses.

In addition, she said Haverty was a champion for workforce development, and his work was instrumental in Lincoln winning $300,000 in grants earlier this year for its New Americans Task Force.