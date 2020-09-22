Passenger recovery slows down at Lincoln Airport

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Airport saw a slight decline in passengers in August compared with July, while numbers continued to be down considerably compared with last year.

The airport saw just over 5,000 passengers last month, which was down about 400 from July. It was the first month-to-month decline since April. Compared with August 2019, passenger numbers were down 83%.

Passenger numbers had been steadily climbing since bottoming out at around 700 in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, August was the first month the airport had no Delta Air Lines flights, after the airline got permission from the federal government to temporarily quit flying from Lincoln and about a dozen other smaller airports. Its last flights were July 8.

Delta has said it will revisit that decision at the end of this month. Rachel Barth, the airport's director of communications and customer engagement, said that while the airport has monthly communications with the airline, "as of right now we don’t have a date of service returning."

A check of Delta's reservations system did not show a Lincoln flight available any time between now and Dec. 31.