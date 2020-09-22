 Skip to main content
Passenger recovery slows down at Lincoln Airport
Delta Cutting Service to Lincoln Airport, 5.26

August was the first full month with no Delta Air Lines service at the Lincoln Airport.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Lincoln Airport saw a slight decline in passengers in August compared with July, while numbers continued to be down considerably compared with last year.

The airport saw just over 5,000 passengers last month, which was down about 400 from July. It was the first month-to-month decline since April. Compared with August 2019, passenger numbers were down 83%.

Passenger numbers had been steadily climbing since bottoming out at around 700 in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, August was the first month the airport had no Delta Air Lines flights, after the airline got permission from the federal government to temporarily quit flying from Lincoln and about a dozen other smaller airports. Its last flights were July 8.

Lincoln Airport numbers still near historic lows; Delta flights won't resume until October at earliest

Delta has said it will revisit that decision at the end of this month. Rachel Barth, the airport's director of communications and customer engagement, said that while the airport has monthly communications with the airline, "as of right now we don’t have a date of service returning."

A check of Delta's reservations system did not show a Lincoln flight available any time between now and Dec. 31.

United Airlines did see a small drop in passengers in August compared with July, but July typically is a bigger travel month. On a year-over-year basis, United's traffic in August was down 71% compared with August 2019. That was the same year-over-year percentage decline seen in July.

Airport adopts 'overly conservative' budget for 2021

United is doing well enough that it added an additional departure from Lincoln to Chicago, giving it three daily flights to Chicago and one to Denver this month. Barth said United's schedule for October shows that additional flight being reduced to every other day, but it also shows the airline using some larger planes.

Year to date, passenger traffic at the Lincoln Airport is down 63% compared with 2019.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

