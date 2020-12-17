Passenger numbers slumped in November at the Lincoln Airport

Despite a boost in holiday travel, passenger numbers at the Lincoln Airport slumped in November.
The airport reported 5,304 total passengers for the month, down about 600 from October and the lowest monthly total since August.
Compared with November 2019, passenger numbers were down 80%, as air travel has yet to show any signs of recovering with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to rage.
Year to date, the airport's passenger numbers are down 68% compared with last year.
