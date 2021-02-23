Passenger numbers decline in January at Lincoln Airport

The new year didn't bring any better news on air travel for the Lincoln Airport.

Only 4,413 passengers passed through the airport in January, down more than 500 from December and the lowest monthly total since June.

Compared with January 2020, the number was down 83%.

United Airlines, the only airline currently operating at the airport, had 4,353 passengers during the month, down 73% from a year ago. The rest of the passengers came from charter flights, and that number was down 86% from a year ago.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, air traffic plunged in 2020, down by about two-thirds worldwide compared with 2019. The Lincoln Airport had just more than 103,000 passengers last year, down 69% compared with the previous year.

