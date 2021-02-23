 Skip to main content
Passenger numbers decline in January at Lincoln Airport
Passenger numbers decline in January at Lincoln Airport

The halls of the Lincoln Airport's passenger terminal remained pretty bare in January, as passenger numbers were down 83% from a year ago.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

The new year didn't bring any better news on air travel for the Lincoln Airport.

Only 4,413 passengers passed through the airport in January, down more than 500 from December and the lowest monthly total since June.

Compared with January 2020, the number was down 83%.

United Airlines, the only airline currently operating at the airport, had 4,353 passengers during the month, down 73% from a year ago. The rest of the passengers came from charter flights, and that number was down 86% from a year ago.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, air traffic plunged in 2020, down by about two-thirds worldwide compared with 2019. The Lincoln Airport had just more than 103,000 passengers last year, down 69% compared with the previous year.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

