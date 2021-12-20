Passenger numbers decline at Lincoln Airport in November

Passenger numbers declined at the Lincoln Airport in November for the first time in several months.

It was the first time passenger numbers dropped month to month since January.

The airport recorded 19,750 passengers during the month, the lowest number since September.

Compared with November 2020, however, passenger numbers were up 272%.

For the year, the airport has seen 151,888 passengers, which is 55% more than at the same time last year but about 48% lower than at the same time in 2019.

The airport has seen much stronger passenger numbers in the second half of this year thanks to the return of Delta Air Lines, which restarted service to Minneapolis in May after it had been suspended for 10 months. However, Delta announced earlier this month that it is pulling out of Lincoln permanently Jan. 10.

