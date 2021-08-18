Passenger numbers continue to climb at Lincoln Airport

The Lincoln Airport continued to see improvement in its passenger numbers in July.

The airport reported 18,703 total passengers during the month. That was the most since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020, beating out the previous high of 15,818 in June.

Compared with July 2020, passenger numbers were up 243%. However, they remain well below where they were in 2019.

United Airlines led the way with 13,312 passengers, while Delta Air Lines, which resumed Lincoln flights to Minneapolis in late May, had just over 5,000 passengers, up slightly from about 4,800 passengers in June. The airport also had nearly 400 charter flight passengers.

