Passenger numbers continue slow rebound at Lincoln Airport

The Lincoln Airport saw another boost in passenger numbers last month.

Nearly 19,200 passengers passed through the airport in August, the highest number since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020.

That number was 282% higher than August 2020, but it is still down considerably from August 2019.

The bulk of the traffic last month was on United Airlines, which has resumed much of the service it cut back on in the early months of the pandemic. United had nearly 14,600 passengers last month, compared with fewer than 5,000 a year ago.

Delta Air Lines, which resumed flights to Minneapolis in May after completely shutting down operations in Lincoln in July 2020, had nearly 4,200 passengers, compared with none in August of last year.

The airport also had about 450 charter passengers, which was a huge increase over August 2020.

Through the first eight months, the airport has seen nearly 89,000 passengers, a 10% increase over the same period last year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.