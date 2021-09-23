Passenger numbers continue slow rebound at Lincoln Airport

The Lincoln Airport had more passengers in August than in any month since the coronavirus pandemic started.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
The Lincoln Airport saw another boost in passenger numbers last month.
Nearly 19,200 passengers passed through the airport in August, the highest number since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020.
That number was 282% higher than August 2020, but it is still down considerably from August 2019.
The bulk of the traffic last month was on United Airlines, which has resumed much of the service it cut back on in the early months of the pandemic. United had nearly 14,600 passengers last month, compared with fewer than 5,000 a year ago.
Delta Air Lines, which resumed flights to Minneapolis in May after completely shutting down operations in Lincoln in July 2020, had nearly 4,200 passengers, compared with none in August of last year.
The airport also had about 450 charter passengers, which was a huge increase over August 2020.
Through the first eight months, the airport has seen nearly 89,000 passengers, a 10% increase over the same period last year.
Photos: Honorable carry ceremony brings USS Oklahoma remains through Lincoln Airport
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
Guests listen as the honorable carry ceremony begins for USS Oklahoma group remains in Hangar 948 on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jimmy Weber (Ret.) sings the national anthem at an honorable carry ceremony for USS Oklahoma group remains in Hangar 948 on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
Airmen with the Offutt Air Force Base honor guard carry one of 10 transfer cases of USS Oklahoma group remains in a ceremony on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport. A second honorable carry ceremony will be held when the remains arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
Mary Clare Gilg Haven (third from left), whose second cousin, Navy Fireman 1st Class Louis James Tushla, is among those identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, stands at attention as airmen with the Offutt Air Force Base honor guard carry one of 10 transfer cases in an honorable carry of USS Oklahoma group remains in a ceremony in Hangar 948 on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport. A second honorable carry ceremony will be held when the remains arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
Mary Clare Gilg Haven (second from left) and the Rev. James Gilg (fourth from left), whose second cousin, Navy Fireman 1st Class Louis James Tushla, is among those identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, stand at attention as taps is played at an honorable carry of USS Oklahoma group remains in a ceremony in Hangar 948 on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport. A second honorable carry ceremony will be held when the remains arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
Ten flag-draped transfer cases holding the group remains of those who died aboard the USS Oklahoma await an honorable carry by the Offutt Air Force Base honor guard (foreground) in a ceremony in Hangar 948 on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
Kelly McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, speaks at an honorable carry ceremony for USS Oklahoma group remains in Hangar 948 on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
Guests listen to remarks from Kelly McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, at an honorable carry ceremony for USS Oklahoma group remains on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
Airmen with the Offutt Air Force Base honor guard carry flag-draped transfer cases in an honorable carry of USS Oklahoma group remains in a ceremony in Hangar 948 on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport. A second honorable carry ceremony will be held when the remains arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
Ten flag-draped transfer cases hold the group remains of the USS Oklahoma at an honorable carry ceremony in Hangar 948 on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
Greg Slavonic (right), former acting undersecretary of the Navy, speaks about the USS Oklahoma in front of ten flag-draped transfer cases holding the group remains of those who died aboard the USS Oklahoma. The Offutt Air Force Base honor guard (left) waits to perform an honorable carry in a ceremony in Hangar 948 on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry
Airmen with the Offutt Air Force Base honor guard carry one of 10 transfer cases in an honorable carry of USS Oklahoma group remains in a ceremony in Hangar 948 on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport. A second honorable carry ceremony will be held when the remains arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
